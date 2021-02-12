Nigerian troops eliminate 31 Boko Haram fighters in an encounter with the terrorists in Askira Uba town, Borno State on Wednesday, PRNigeria has reported quoting an unnamed military intelligence officer.

It was also reported that nine out of the 11 gun trucks which Boko Haram insurgents rode into Askira Uba in their efforts to attack the town were also destroyed by troops.

Troops of 28 Task Force Brigade, headquartered in Chibok local government and Nigerian Air Force played critical roles in foiling the planned invasion by the insurgents.

A Nigerian Air force (NAF) aircraft shelled the Boko Haram gun trucks, while the ground troops pursued fleeing terrorists for elimination.

“Aircraft were scrambled from Yola and Maiduguri within minutes after ground troops send the signal. For the first time in years, the speed of response between the air taskforce and ground troops is unprecedented,” the intelligence officer said.

He also said that the mobile task teams have also been very active in eliminating combatant terrorists seen on sight and hidden in the vicinity.

Meanwhile, Senator Ali Ndume from Borno State and Chairman Senate Committee on Army has commended the renewed vigour, and fighting spirit of troops, in recent weeks.

He said: “I commend the efforts of the men of the Armed Forces which has now given the people confidence that when they hear any information and contact the Army, they would come to their aid.

“The military operation in Askira Uba was professionally executed as there was no loss of lives or property of the indigenes except the killings of the insurgents that attacked the town.”