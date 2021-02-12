Governor ‘Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, on Friday, mourned the passage of a former governor of Lagos State, Pa Lateef Kayode Jakande, noting that he lived a great and exemplary life.

He described the late politician as one of the last set of true progressives to govern in the Nigerian political firmament.

According to the governor, the commitment and diligence Jakande and his contemporaries put into governance will continue to remain a high point of Nigeria’s history.

A statement by the Special Assistant (Print Media) to the governor, Moses Alao, quoted Governor Makinde as adding that Jakande left indelible marks that still define Lagos State as we know it today.

He stated that the good works of Jakande as governor of Lagos State “can never be forgotten”, adding that the late politician, who served as Editor of the Ibadan-based Tribune newspaper, for years, “was an icon of the Yoruba nation whose name will be conspicuous whenever and wherever the history of good governance and progressive politics is written.”

Governor Makinde equally commiserated with the Lagos State governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the Jakande family and all Lagosians, praying to God to grant repose to the soul of the deceased politician.

“I join all well-meaning Nigerians to mourn the exit of a true progressive and icon of the Yoruba nation, Pa Lateef Jakande.

“Pa Jakande was one of the last men standing in the order of progressive politics that Pa Obafemi Awolowo typified.

The commitment and diligence he and his peers put into governance produced great results and secured a place for them in the annals of Nigeria’s history.

“I know that the present crop of Nigerian politicians can only aspire to the heights individuals like Pa Jakande attained in good governance, because as governor of Lagos State, he left indelible marks.

“I commiserate with my brother, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the Jakande family, all Lagosians and, indeed, all Yoruba, on the exit of Pa Jakande, who is one of our icons in the South-West.”