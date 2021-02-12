The Head, Nanotechnology Research Group (NANO+) at Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, and a Professor of Microbiology, Agbaje Lateef will deliver the 38th inaugural lecture of the University on Thursday 25 February, 2021.

The lecture will take place at the The Great Hall, LAUTECH, Ogbomoso, Nigeria at 12 noon. The event will be chaired by the Vice-Chancellor of the institution, Prof. Michael O. Ologunde, a former teacher of Lateef at undergraduate.

Agbaje, who obtained all his degrees at LAUTECH, Ogbomoso started his career as a graduate assistant in the Department of Pure and Applied Biology of the institution in 1998 and rose to become a Professor in 2013.

He is a specialist in microbiology, biotechnology and nano-biotechnology with more than 120 publications to his credit. He recently led a team of international scholars to produce a pioneering textbook ‘Microbial Nanobiotechnology: Principles and Applications’, which was published by Springer Nature, Singapore. He has the highest h-index of 24 and 78 articles in Scopus coming on top of LAUTECH scholars.

The title of his lecture ‘The next big thing is very small: the paradox of diminutive microbes and nanoparticles’ will x-ray the interconnectivity of microbiology, biotechnology and nanotechnology.

It shall address how microorganisms and nanoparticles can be usefully exploited to advance growth and development of a nation. He will share his experiences at the event. The stimulating inaugural lecture will be the first to be delivered by a former undergraduate student of LAUTECH working in the institution.

It will be recalled that among other things, Agbaje Lateef has raised the bar of scholarship in nanotechnology research in Nigeria through his research group, NANO+ which has dominated nanotechnology discourse in the country in the last five years.