Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Akiolu has said that the late Alhaji Lateef Jakande’s legacies as first civilian governor were impactful, outstanding and too numerous to be forgotten.

Akiolu made the assertion in an interview with journalists after a condolence visit to the family of the deceased on Friday in Lagos.

Jakande, popularly called “Baba Kekere” of Lagos, died in the early hours of Thursday, and was buried on Friday evening after a pre-burial prayers.

The Oba, represented by Chief Adesoji Ajayi-Bembe, Obanikoro of Lagos, who led some White Cap Chiefs to the deceased house, described the late Jakande as a selfless leader.

“Late Alhaji Jakande was our father, a very good father. We can see all he did in Lagos. I am a beneficiary of his low cost housing.

“A three bedroom flat then was rented for N6,000. Do you know the value now? I rented my own out and I am getting N750,000 at the moment.

”He has done a lot. We can see all he had done all over Lagos State. He was so fantastic.

“Whatever good thing people are doing in their lifetime will always follow them.

”So, I sympathise with Lagos State and our Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu,” he said.

