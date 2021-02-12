Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat has described the late first Civilian Governor of the State, Alhaji Lateef Kayode Jakande as an embodiment of all the positives.

The Deputy Governor stated this today during a special fidau in honour of the former governor held at the Ilupeju residence of the deceased.

While stating that it is a bit tough describing the late executive governor, the deputy governor stated that Alhaji Jakande was a great man who cared and served his people meritoriously when he had the opportunity to serve them.

He said, “Baba Jakande was just an example of what all of us should aspire to be. A great man, humble, selfless, loyal, and dedicated. So, he is an embodiment of all the positives. A great man that served his people when he had the opportunity to serve. A man that cared for the people and a fantastic journalist.”

Signing the condolence register, the deputy governor wrote, “Baba was a great leader in the State of Lagos. The developmental strides put in place is unprecedented and a greater leader in Nigeria. A thorough-bred Awoist and man of the people.”

He added that there was a need for political leaders in the country to emulate him by being humble and loyal to the country.

Recalling his personal encounter with the late Alhaji Lateef Kayode Jakande, Dr. Hamzat said, he showed up at his graduation at the University of Ibadan in 1986.

Also present at the special fidau were Children of the deceased, former Governor of Ogun State, Sen. Ibikunle Amosun and his wife Olufunsho, former Lagos State Deputy Governor, Prince Abiodun Ogunleye, former Chairman, Amuwo Odofin Local Government, Comrade Ayo Adewale, Permanent Secretary, Office of the Deputy Governor, Mrs. Yetunde Odejayi, amongst others.