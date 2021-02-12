Suspected herdsmen are on rampage in Ondo State, killing two people and setting ablaze a vehicle belonging to Ondo State Security Network Agency, Amotekun.

The incident occurred on Thursday at Sanusi Village in the Owo Local Government Area of Ondo State.

A statement issued by Adebayo Ayeni, Public Relations Officer, Amotekun Corps, confirmed the killing and the burning of its vehicle.

He said men of Ondo State Security Network Agency, has again made another major breakthrough in their strive to get rid of criminal elements in Ondo State.

Ayeni said the cartel were piling up arms and ammunition to invade the entire state, while masquerading as herders and using the forest as kidnappers den for negotiation and ransom, illegal mining activities and cultivation of Indian hemps.

According to him, the security outfits in conjunction with the police, the army and other security agencies in the state however smoked them out of the forest, after it was discovered that the bandits had killed a farmer and a member of the vigilante group in the area.

He said they also went to the village where an Amotekun vehicle was parked and set it ablaze.