Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Gunmen suspected to be armed robbers robbed students living in off campus lodge of Rivers State University, in Diobu area of Port Harcourt of their valuables during an invasion of their premises on Wednesday night.

PM NEWS gathered that the gunmen said to be about five, took away 13 mobile phones, wrist watches, shoes, slippers, laptops and other valuables belonging to students living in the building.

Two persons inflicted with machete cuts by the robbers during the operation are in stable conditions.

But some of the affected students are still traumatized by the incident.

Our correspondent learnt that one of students was forced to transfer money through his bank’s mobile App in his mobile phone to an account the robbers provided.

The Caretaker of the building, Mr. Fidelis Nuale, confirmed the incident, but declined the further comment.

It was gathered also that the robbery incident has been reported at Azikiwe Divisional Police headquarters at Illabouchi Mile 2, Diobu, Port Harcourt.

It was also learnt that the anti-robbery squad of the Rivers Police Command has been mobilized to track down the robbers with traces left behind at the scene of crime.

Rivers State Police Command has not reacted to the incident at the time of filing this report.