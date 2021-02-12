The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), has arraigned a former Rector of the Federal Polytechnic, Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State, Dr. Theresa Taiwo Akande, for allegedly receiving bribes from contractors handling projects in the school.

The Commission also docked a former Bursar of the school, Mr Onaolapo Elijah Aderemi, alongside Dr. Akande, over his complicity in the alleged fraud.

The ex-Rector and Bursar were charged on a 9-count charge, before Justice A. L. Ogunmoye, of the Ekiti State High Court, sitting in Ado-Ekiti, for alleged gratification and other offences while serving as public officials at the polytechnic.

Dr. Akande, who is facing a 3-count charge out of the nine, was accused of allegedly receiving N200,000 kickbacks from a contractor handling the construction and furnishing of lecture theatre and offices in the school.

The offence, which was allegedly committed in 2015, is contrary to the provisions of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act 2000, and punishable under Section 8 (1)(a) of the same Act and the court heard.

She was further accused of allegedly using her office to confer a corrupt advantage upon herself; an offence punishable under Section 19 and 10 of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act 2000.

A six-count charge was also read against the ex-Bursar, he was alleged to have collected N850,000 bribe from the same contractor.

The accused persons pleaded not guilty to the charges and the defense counsel thereafter requested for bail which ICPC counsel, Mr. Kehinde Adetoye did not oppose.

Justice Ogunmoye granted Dr. Akande bail in the sum of N5 million with two sureties in like sum. One of the sureties must have a landed property with Certificate of Occupancy in Ado-Ekiti to be deposited with the Court Registrar.

The court also granted Mr. Onaolapo bail in the sum of N7 million with two sureties in like sum.

The trial judge ruled that one of the sureties must also have landed property with Certificate of Occupancy to be kept in the custody of the Court Registrar. The case was adjourned till 24th of March, 2021 for hearing.