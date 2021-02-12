By Ariwodola Idowu

Ekiti State Governor Kayode Fayemi on Friday approved the appointment of Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN), as Chancellor of the new Bamidele Olumilua University of Education, Science and Technology, Ikere Ekiti.

Mr Yinka Oyebode, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, in a statement in Ado Ekiti said other members of the governing council of the university were also appointed.

They include Chief Afolabi Ojuawo as Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Governing Council, Prof Kola Oladunjoye Member, Mr S. I. Folorunso, Member and Otunba Kunle Ajayi, Member.

Others are Mrs Jumoke Adamolekun, Member, Mrs Moni Afuye, Member, Dr Segun Aina, Member and Dr Adelana Adeleye-Olusae, Member.

The statement added that all the appointments were with immediate effect.

Olanipekun, a former President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), while reacting to his appointment promised to live up to the expectations of the governor and the people of the state in his new appointment.

The legal practitioner said he saw the new appointment as an opportunity to contribute to the development of the state, particularly human capital development.

He said his experience as a former Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Governing Council, University of Ibadan and his present position as the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Council, Ajayi Crowther University, Oyo, would assist in the new assignment.

“I appreciate Governor Kayode Fayemi for this lofty appointment that would make me contribute meaningfully to the development of my state.

“I am particularly elated that the university is sited in my home town and I will do all within my capacity to build the university to an institution we can all be proud of”.

Fayemi had last year December, signed into law, the bill upgrading the 43- year-old College of Education Ikere- Ekiti to a University of Education, Science and Technology.

NAN