Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, on Thursday evening, visited Gov. Bello Matawalle of Zamfara state in his Abuja home.

“I had the honor, pleasure & privilege of spending much of Thursday evening with my friend & brother Gov. Bello Matawalle of Zamfara state in his Abuja home. We had a frank, cordial & productive meeting about the way forward for our nation. Thanks be to God,” the ex-minister tweeted on Friday.

Fani-Kayode’s visit to Matawalle followed his meeting with former president, Goodluck Jonathan and All Progressives Congress bigwigs including the party’s Caretaker Chairman, Mai Mala Buni; and Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, in Abuja.

His meetings with political bigwigs have sparked many speculations including defection reports.

However, Fani-Kayode had maintained that it was about the “state of the nation, pressing national issues, party politics and the way forward.

He had also criticized those condemning the meetings.

“Despite the obvious benefits and wisdom in this noble initiative it amazes me that some people should feel that it is wrong for me to sit with other leaders in the country to discuss issues which touch and concern the national cohesion, future and stability of our country,” Fani-Kayode stated.

“I can and will never compromise or jettison my core fundamental principles for any reason and I stand firmly on my honestly held opinion that we need to enthrone equity, justice and fairness in this country for it to survive. I also believe in restructuring the country and in a vigorous and effective fight against terrorism. The fact that I am in talks with leaders from a cross-section of political parties, including the ruling party, does not in any way derogate from this and does not mean that I will ever change those views,” he added.