By Imelda Elogie

Residents of Benin have commended Governor Godwin Obaseki for Aruogba-Ogunmwonyi road construction project in Oredo Local Government Area, Edo state.

They commended the governor in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Benin on Friday.

They noted that the road would reduce traffic, tackle poverty and developmental deficits at the grassroots.

Aruognu/Ogunmwonyi road links many communities such as Ugbo, Amagba, Sapele road, amongst others.

Mr Victor Edobor, the Chief Priest in Aruogba said that the construction of the road would improve the well-being of the people.

According to him, the road is always worse during raining season but now, there is hope for the residents as well as the linked communities.

A resident, Mrs Blessing Ebalu, said words were not enough to appreciate Gov. Obaseki.

“The construction of the road has reduced dust and attracted developments to the communities.

“Initially, one could buy a plot of land for N400,000 but it is now more than N5 million.

“To rent a flat now is N300,000 and above,” she said.

Another resident, Mr Jude Osayande, also commended the governor’s developmental strides.

He appealed to the governor to monitor the construction of the road and ensure that the materials used would stand the test of time.

“Many roads in Oredo including some at Government Reserved Area were not motorable before now,’’ Osayande said.

NAN