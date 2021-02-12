An Upper Area Court in Zuba, Abuja, on Friday, sentenced a vendor, Hashirmu Babangida, to 12 strokes of the cane for stealing tubers of yam worth N596,000.

The police charged Babangida, who resides in Dankogi Garage, Zuba, with theft.

Delivering judgment, the judge, Gambo Garba warned Babangida to change his ways.

Earlier, the prosecution counsel, Mr Chinedu Ogada told the court that on Dec. 27, 2020, the complainant, Tanko John, reported the case at the Zuba Police Station.

Ogada told the court that on Dec. 26, Babangida trespassed into John’s farm, located in Zuba, Abuja, and stole tubers of yam worth N596,000.

He said that during police investigation and interrogation, Babangida admitted to committing the offence and the stolen yams were recovered from him.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 287 of the Penal Code.