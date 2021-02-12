The All Progressives Congress (APC) Diaspora Chairmen Forum has urged the Lagos and Federal Governments to immortalise the late Alhaji Lateef Jakande whom the group described as an icon of humanitarian services.

Jakande, the first Civilian Governor of Lagos State and a former Minister of Works and Housing, died on Thursday, aged 91.

The call by the forum was contained in a statement issued on Friday and jointly signed by the Chairman of Diaspora Chairmen Forum, Dr Philip Idaewor and the Secretary, Hon. Lawal Ayoola, in Lagos.

The group called on the Federal and Lagos Governments to name monuments after the deceased to remind our leaders “that it pays to be dedicated’’.

The group said that Jakande’s works touched the lives of many ordinary Nigerians across states.

“Nigeria will become a better place if most of our leaders, past and present, toed the line of love of true service to the people.

“The late Pa Jakande was an epitome of love for the downtrodden, a virtue that is not easily found among most leaders in the country today.

“Lateef Jakande stood out as one man whose legacies will live forever. His mass housing scheme and education policies remained the reasons why many average and poor homes in Lagos were able to afford accommodation and send their wards to school,” the forum said.

According to the group, Nigeria has got to a point in history where legends will be named for good and bad leaders shamed even after their death.

“No leader lives if he lived only for himself. A life devoid of compassion is a life not well lived.

“Everyone, including leaders, are today extolling his (Jakande) virtues and contributions to humanity because he lived and served.

“Our leaders should draw from the accolades heaped on Pa Jakande to decide how they wish to be remembered after death,” the APC diaspora group further stated.

They extended their condolences to the immediate family of the late Jakande, the Lagos State Government and to Nigerians in general and prayed to God to give them the fortitude to bear the loss.

The APC diaspora chairmen forum includes Idaewor who is the chairman of APC UK, Ayoola, Chairman, APC Scandinavia, Mr Stephen Tella (Chairman, APC Spain) and Prof. Adesegun Labinjo (Chairman, APC USA).

Others are Mr Charles Mitcheletti (Chairman, APC Ghana) Barr Adefioye Hammed (Chairman, APC Ireland) Mr Olalekan Ogunwede (Chairman, APC Germany) Mr Olanrewaju Balogun (Chairman, APC France) Mr Elias Ebone (Chairman, APC Canada) Chima Ibezim Italy (Chairman APC Italy) and its Emeritus Chairman, Mr Tony Isama.