Matches in the Group stage of the 2020/21 CAF Champions league begin on Friday and Saturday across the continent.

Two of the matches will be played on Friday and five others on Saturday.

Friday’s matches –

Group A

AS Vita Club, DR Congo vs Simba, Tanzania

Group D

Zamalek, Egypt vs MC Alger, Algeria.

Saturday’s matches –

Group B

TP Mazembe, DR Congo vs Belouizdad, Algeria

Mamelodi Sundowns, South Africa vs Al Hilal Omdurman, Sudan

Group C

Horoya, Guinea vs Petro de Luanda, Angola

Wydad Casablanca, Morocco vs Kaizer Chiefs, South Africa

Group D

Espérance Sportive de Tunis vs Teungueth, Senegal

In the group stage, each group will be played on a home-and-away, round-robin basis. The winners and runners-up of each group will advance to the quarter-finals of the knockout stage. (PANA/NAN)