Matches in the Group stage of the 2020/21 CAF Champions league begin on Friday and Saturday across the continent.
Two of the matches will be played on Friday and five others on Saturday.
Friday’s matches –
Group A
AS Vita Club, DR Congo vs Simba, Tanzania
Group D
Zamalek, Egypt vs MC Alger, Algeria.
Saturday’s matches –
Group B
TP Mazembe, DR Congo vs Belouizdad, Algeria
Mamelodi Sundowns, South Africa vs Al Hilal Omdurman, Sudan
Group C
Horoya, Guinea vs Petro de Luanda, Angola
Wydad Casablanca, Morocco vs Kaizer Chiefs, South Africa
Group D
Espérance Sportive de Tunis vs Teungueth, Senegal
In the group stage, each group will be played on a home-and-away, round-robin basis. The winners and runners-up of each group will advance to the quarter-finals of the knockout stage. (PANA/NAN)
