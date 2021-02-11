By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has mourned the death of the first civilian governor of Lagos, Alhaji Lateef Jakande, saying his demise is a colossal loss.

Jakande died on Thursday at the age of 91. He has been regarded by many as the best governor Lagos ever had.

Reacting to his death, Sanwo-Olu said his life was one well spent in the service of Lagos State, Nigeria and humanity.

“With gratitude to God for a worthy life well spent in the service of Lagos State, Nigeria and humanity, I announce the death of a venerable statesman, outstanding politician, public administrator and the first Civilian Governor of Lagos State, Alhaji Lateef Kayode Jakande,” he said.

The governor said Jakande’s record of service as a journalist and leader of repute remained indelible for the generations to come.

In his words: “Baba Jakande’s record of service as a journalist of repute and a leader of remarkable achievements as governor of Lagos State will remain indelible for generations to come.

“His death is a collosal loss and he will be missed.

“On behalf of the Government and people of Lagos State, I want to express my sincere and heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and comrades of Baba Jakande.

“May Allah grant him Aljanat Firdaus, Amen.”