By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nollywood actor Kunle Remi has revealed that all the rejections he faced at the beginning of his career paved the way for him.

Kunle also said the COVID-19 pandemic changed his life positively.

According to the 32-year-old actor, in an exclusive chat with The Punch on Wednesday, said all the rejections he got propelled him to do better and try again rather than weigh him down.

“Taking a look back about how my career started, it was never easy for me, there were a lot of obstacles, rejections, but at the end of the day persistence, discipline and God most importantly helped pave a way to this very point.

“I am grateful for the rejection that I faced because it motivated me to become the person I am. However, none of the rejections that I got weighed me down, instead, it propelled me to do better and try again,” he said.

The Falling actor also shared how the COVID-19 pandemic changed his life positively.

He said, “COVID-19 pandemic changed my life positively. It is absolutely a blessing to me. May the souls of the people lost to the coronavirus rest in peace but this period has been a blessing to me. I joined TikTok during the lockdown period to showcase my skills as an actor.

“I had a platform and the time to connect with the entertainment part of me, and before I knew it, people crowned me king of TikTok in Nigeria. I was just doing it for fun, and I was enjoying myself.”

Kunle is the winner of the 7th edition of Gulder Ultimate Search in 2010.

He is a graduate of the New York Film Academy.