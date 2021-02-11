Real Madrid captain, Sergio Ramos, has been advised to use the two months that he would be out of action to take a final decision on his future with Zinedine Zidane’s side.

Barcelona legend, Rivaldo wants Ramos ‘to ponder all the factors’ concerning his future at Santiago Bernabeu amid interest from Manchester United.

Ramos is out of contract with Real Madrid at the end of this season, and negotiations over a new deal have stalled.

The Spain international is already free to talk to clubs outside Spain this month, and it is believed that his agent and brother, Rene Ramos, is eyeing a move to the English Premier League.

But Rivaldo believes the 34-year-old may already be targeting his next club.

“Sergio Ramos will be out of action for at least two months due to knee surgery, and that’ll give him extra time to reflect about his decision of renewing his contract with Real Madrid or leaving at the end of the season,” Rivaldo told Betfair.

“He is in one of the biggest clubs in the world and has a lot of affection from the fans, but he must ponder all the factors.

“Despite being happy at Madrid, perhaps he is preparing a new adventure somewhere else looking for a new challenge. Anyway, these days away from the pitch will help him with his final decision.”