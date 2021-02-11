By Taiwo Okanlawon

UK-based Nigerian artiste Daniel Damilola Nejo popularly known as RainyMilli has preached against drug and alcohol in his new single titled “ What is Cool?”

Drug and alcohol mention in music can influence adolescents and teens to engage in substance use and with successful and mainstream artistes making it “okay” and “cool” to get drunk, stoned or high.

But London based musician begs to differ with his latest single, speaking on the glamorisation of drugs and possess the question – “What is Cool?”

Milli also speaks on his past and childhood. While growing up and watching his father abuse amen alcohol and smoke, all of which contributed to the later health issues and complications his dad faced before passing away.

The new single also touches on other personal topics and issues he faces, some of which a lot of us can relate to.

The goal of the song is to question what we as a society deem to be “Cool”.