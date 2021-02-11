By Adejoke Adeleye

Men of the Ogun State Police Command on Thursday said it has arrested 10 suspected cultists who have been using dangerous weapons to dispossess members of public of their belongings at Ogijo area of Ijebu.

The suspects are: Moses Johnson, Chinedu Okechukwu, Oka James, Mathew John, Moses David, Fuhad Sulaimon, Joseph Emmanuel, Stephen Samuel, Ozon Austin and Ope Taiwo.

They were arrested following a complaint lodged at Ogijo divisional headquarters by one Olaojo Emmanuel who reported that on the 4th of February 2021, he was attacked with his wife by a group of men at about 9:30pm who dispossessed him of his Iphone 7 plus valued N130, 000, 00 at gun point.

He stated further that he sighted some of those people who robbed him at Ita Oluwo area of Ogijo.

On the strength of his report, the DPO, Ogijo division, CSP Muhammed S. Baba mobilized his men and moved to the scene where 10 of the hoodlums were apprehended.

The police statement said the complainant and other victims of their atrocities have come forward to identify them as those who robbed them at different times.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, CP Edward Awolowo Ajogun has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for discreet investigation and diligent prosecution.