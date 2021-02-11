By Jethro Ibileke/Benin

Wife of the Edo state Governor, Mrs. Betsy Obaseki, has hailed Nigerian women and girls for their contributions to nation-building and achievements in innovations, science and engineering.

She stated this on Thursday in a statement to mark the world international day for women and girls in science.

Mrs. Obaseki also used the opportunity to appeal for an end to gender-based violence, discrimination and subjugation of women and girls.

Mrs. Obaseki noted that many of Nigerian women have contributed their knowledge and skills immensely in solving the myriads of the problems confronting the country.

According to her, “Some of our women and girls in science have been frontliners in innovations and interventions in science medicine, engineering etc.

“Our women have been in the forefront, using their knowledge and skills in tackling the myriads of challenges across the nation and the world, the most recent being the Covid-19 pandemic.

“As we celebrate the international day for women and girls in science today, 11th of February, 2021, let us recognise their efforts and desist from gender-based violence and all forms of discrimination and subjugation of women and girls in schools, work places, homes and all areas of human endeavour.

“Let us lend our voices in promoting Sustainable Development Goal 9; one of the global goals in which world leaders pledged to ‘build resilient infrastructure, promote inclusive and sustainable industrialization and foster innovation.

“Happy International Day of Women and Girls in Science,” Mrs. Obaseki said.