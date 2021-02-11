By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

The Lagos State Police Command has said it has invited leaders of Obalende warring NURTW leaders for interrogation.

The police spokesperson in the state, Muyiwa Adejobi revealed this in a statement hours after a fracas in Obalende.

Adejobi said normalcy has been restored to the area.

Adejobi also said that six hoodlums suspected to be responsible for the mayhem have been arrested.

“The Command has deployed resources to disperse and suppress the hoodlums fomenting troubles at Obalende area of Lagos State. Normalcy has been restored to the area.

“Based on preliminary findings, the crisis, that occurred today Thursday 11 February 2021, was between transport unions in the area and no life was lost.

“Six suspected hoodlums have been arrested and handed over to state CID, Panti, Yaba for discreet Investigation.

Hakeem Odumosu, the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, warned again that the command will not condone any act of lawlessness and criminality in the state.

He also ordered the area commander Area A, Lion Building, ACP Bode Ojajuni, to intensify efforts at flushing the hoodlums out of the area and on the Lagos Island in general, with the available resources deployed to the area command.