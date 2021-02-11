By Oluwatope Lawanson

The Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat on Thursday revalidated his membership of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Shortly after the process, he urged Nigerians to support APC towards solving some problems faced by the nation.

Hamzat gave the advice at the Ward A4 Polling Unit 002, Oke-Balogun in Epe, Lagos.

He called on well-meaning Nigerians with ideas to come on board in order to move the party forward.

“Our political party is planning a lot in order to make it become stronger. We should be a people that come together to solve problems rather than criticise.

“So, if you have ideas, join us and let us solve it together and make the country a better place,” he said.

Hamzat explained that the exercise was for the party to be well structured, plan adequately, and ensure that everyone was documented in order to create a database.

Meanwhile, he expressed satisfaction at the high turn-out of party members in the state, especially in his constituency, since the commencement of the exercise.

NAN