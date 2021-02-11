By Taiwo Okanlawon

Popular Nigerian movie director, Kemi Adetiba has threatened to take legal actions against a certain Instagram blogger known as Site of Stars.

The 41-year-old filmmaker who is best known for her movies Wedding Party 1 and King of Boys shared a post from the blogger’s page which had her picture and also shared a chat she had with one of their correspondents on Instagram on Wednesday.

According to Adetiba, the blogger claimed they have the right to advertise with celebrities’ pictures without a contract with them.

“By this ‘logic’ I can post on my page or create a site or portal and claim – and I quote – ‘stream videos, Social media www.kemiadetiba/beyonce. Advertise with Beyoncé now! for short term monthly advert Make payments directly to Kemi Adetiba (@beyonc @kemiadetiba)’.

“None of the above is true, but said here for ridiculous context. This is what @siteofstars say they are legally allowed to do. They’ve even tagged me on their posts (Twitter and Instagram that I know of so far) multiple times, even though I’ve continually stated I have no affiliation with them, and asked them to STOP!! But, don’t worry about all that… I will meet @siteofstars “in the front” LEGALLY,” she wrote.

Kemi added that she will never have an affiliation with the blog.

She said, “In the meantime… Please NOTE that I do NOT and will NEVER have ANY affiliation with @siteofstars or their affiliates. You deal with them to book me, or advertise with me… It is at your own peril.”

In another post, Kemi shared a picture of the letter by her solicitors written to the blogger.

“I am told by my solicitors @oalnigeria that a soft copy has been emailed to you @siteofstars and a hard copy dispatched to the office address quoted on Instagram page.

“I have also taken the liberty of contacting the establishments you claim to be affiliated with. You should be hearing from them soon,” she wrote.

Site of Stars had on Monday advertised their services with a picture of Kemi.

They said, “Explore the Breathtaking Videos from #KingWoman #Kemiadetiba Stream Videos, Social Media on https://stars.ng/kemiadetiba Advertise with #Kemiadetiba now! for short term monthly advert, Make payments directly to STAR @kemiadetiba @siteofstars.”

They later replied through their solicitors: