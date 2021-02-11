Former vice-president Atiku Abubakar has described Alhaji Lateef Jakande as one of the last icons of Nigerian nationhood and in whose life example “we can get inspiration from”.

Atiku said this today in a tribute released to mourn the death of Jakande, first civilian governor of Lagos between 1979 and 1983.

Jakande died today at 91.

“It is with a mixed feeling of soberness and joy that I join relatives and admirers to mourn the demise of the late first civilian governor of Lagos State, Alhaji Lateef Jakande”, Atiku wrote.

“I am sober because Alhaji Jakande until his passing today remained one of the last icons of our nationhood and in whose life is enormous examples that we can get inspiration from in the much-needed drive in rebuilding our psyche as a people.

“In the same breath, I am happy that the late Jakande lived a remarkable life by his enigmatic stature as a journalist, an administrator and a politician.

“His legacies in Lagos State, where he was the first civilian governor, remains emblematic of good governance and infrastructure development, not just in Lagos State but in the whole of the country.

“His works in promoting qualitative public education and welfare in public service will continue to stand for him as glowing tribute of the life of service that he lived.

“I also join the government and good people of Lagos State to mourn the illustrious individual whose good name shall remain written in gold in our heart.

“I pray that the Almighty Allah accepts his soul and grant him Aljanah Firdaus”.