President Muhammadu Buhari said former Governor of Lagos State, Alhaji Lateef Jakande, lived for the good of others, state and country.

Buhari said this in a tribute to Jakande, who passed away today, aged 91.

Jakande was the governor of Lagos up till 31 December 1983, when a military coup, headed by Buhari terminated his administration and the entire national democratic regime.

He was tried, along with other governors in the Unity Party of Nigeria and sentenced to many years in jail.

Jakande was later freed by Buhari’s successor, Ibrahim Babangida.

But in a tribute today, Buhari described said Jakande’s legacy of standing for all that was right for humanity would be long remembered.

“The President, while condoling with family, friends and associates of the elder statesman, affirms that his imprint on the commercial nerve centre of the country, Lagos State, which was the former National capital, will continue to awe and inspire, reminding everyone of the strength of character and sacrifices of the visionary leader.

“President Buhari notes contributions of the first civilian Governor of Lagos State and former Minister of Works to the growth of democracy and good governance in the country, describing him as a patriot, whose wisdom will run through generations, especially in putting people first in development plans.

“The President joins government and people of Lagos State, Nigerian Union of Journalists, and Nigerian Guild of Editors, in mourning the veteran journalist, praying that the almighty God will receive his soul and grant him eternal rest”.