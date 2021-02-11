Nollywood actor and filmmaker, Yul Edochie has revealed he was really stubborn as a child.

The 39-year-old said this in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

According to the actor turned politician, his stubbornness and discipline from his siblings made him fearless.

“I was very stubborn as a kid. (Isi aki, coconut head) The last child in the family. With 4 elder brothers & 1 elder sister. I hear am for their hand. But it made me fearless and wise. And that’s a story for another day,” he wrote.

Yul is the last child of veteran actor Pete Edochie.

He married his wife May Yul-Edochie in 2014. They have four children together.