The operatives of Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC), on Wednesday, apprehended a man in Osun State for impersonating his wife at the ongoing teacher’s recruitment exercise in the state.

The imposter was arrested at the College of Education, Ilesa CBT center.

He was caught after his passport photograph was said not to have a match with the photo records of applicants stored on the database of the Ministry of Education.

A statement issued by the Information Officer at the Ministry of Education, Roseline Olawuni, stated that the husband was apprehended with the help of operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps.

Condemning the act, the Commissioner for Education in the state, Hon. Folorunsho Oladoyin described the act as shameful and embarrassing that a prospective teacher could be found committing such heinous crimes.

He said, “It is shameful that somebody who wants to teach students academically and morally could be involved in fraudulent malpractice, what example is such a person going to set for the students, the commissioner queried. This is rather unfortunate”

“I am using this opportunity to warn our young people to desist from cutting corners, they should know that integrity pays and it’s the only way to success”.

The suspect has however been handed over to the law enforcement agents for further investigation and prosecution.