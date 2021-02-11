Legendary Afrobeat musician Fela Anikulapo Kuti has been nominated for the 2021 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Fela’s nomination was announced in a statement by the Chairman of Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation, John Skyles.

Fela was nominated alongside Mary J. Blige, Kate Bush, Devo, Foo Fighters, The Go-Go’s, Iron Maiden, Jay-Z, Chaka Khan, Carole King, LL Cool J, New York Dolls, Rage Against the Machine, Todd Rundgren, Tina Turner, and Dionne Warwick.

John Skyles said that the nomination reflects the diversity and depth of the artists and music the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame celebrates.

He said, “These Nominees have left an indelible impact on the sonic landscape of the world and influenced countless artists that have followed them.”

If Fela Anikulapo Kuti wins the award, he will make history as the first Nigerian artist in the Rock and Roll hall of fame.

Fans vote for up to five nominees daily from today till the 30th of April on the Rock Halls website while the winners of the 36th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony which will hold in Cleveland, Ohio will be inducted in May 2021.

Congratulations to the #RockHall2021 Nominees! Read more about this list and the 2021 Induction at https://t.co/iL9HlcGbDd pic.twitter.com/HWaQzuPsS3 — Rock Hall (@rockhall) February 10, 2021