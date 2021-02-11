Isreal Afeare, an aide to popular entertainer Davido, has tendered a public apology to Nigerian disc jockey Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola, professionally known as DJ Cuppy.

Isreal tendered the apology after DJ Cuppy’s lawyers demanded an apology from him over his claim that Zlatan didn’t make any money from the hit song, ‘Gelato’.

This came after Cuppy took to Twitter to reveal that Zlatan has blocked her on WhatsApp and Instagram for over 10 months.

Israel who is Davido’s logistics manager and friend to Zlatan, then revealed what allegedly went wrong between Cuppy and Zlatan.

He alleged that Zlatan didn’t make a dime from working with Cuppy and that Zlatan was left to fund his bills after Cuppy invited him to Abuja for her fundraiser.

The allegation led to several backlashes, as Nigerians dragged Cuppy for being stingy and greedy.

However, DJ Cuppy accused Isreal DMW of defamation of character and launched legal proceedings against him.

The billionaire daughter also demanded a letter of undertaking to cease and desist from publishing these allegations or similar allegations and also compensation or further actions will be taken against him.

Isreal has now taken to his page where he made the allegation to apologise to DJ Cuppy.

Watch his apology video below: