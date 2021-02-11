By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Bayern Munich star, Thomas Muller, has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to sky sports, the German tested positive after training on Wednesday.

The German as a result would miss Bayern Munich’s club world cup final match against Tigres as well as the next Bundesliga matches.

The forward also could miss Bayern’s crucial Champions League tie against Lazio on the 24th of February.

Muller follows Javi Martinez and Leon Goretzka who have previously tested positive for the virus. In the club world cup final, either Jamal Musiala or Serge Gnabry would be expected to take Muller’s place.

Bayern Munich is yet to release a statement or make any official announcement that the forward has tested positive for COVID-19.