By Shedrack Frank

Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa on Wednesday said his administration would consolidate on the existing relations between the state and the U.S.

Diri, who described the US as an asset to Bayelsa, noted that there was something unique about the synergy between his state and the North American country.

The governor stated this when a delegation from the American Embassy, Political and Economic Affairs Bureau, led by its chief, Mr. Brandon Hudspeth, paid him a courtesy visit in Government House, Yenagoa.

Diri expressed confidence that the partnership would yield fruitful results and more prosperity to residents of Bayelsa.

“As a government that has taken over assets and liabilities, we see the United States more as an asset and we are prepared to continue the collaboration and synergy between our state and the U.S.

“I want to assure you that the Bayelsa Government would also find prosperity in the partnership with your country,” the Bayelsa governor told the Americans.

Speaking earlier, Hudspeth congratulated Diri on his first anniversary in the office which, he said, has witnessed sincerity of purpose in the development of the state.

He noted that the U.S. mission enjoyed a robust relationship with previous administrations and wish to continue the partnership for the overall good of both parties.

The US Embassy Political and Economic Chief also commended the governor for the priority placed on key projects that would open the doors to direct and indirect investments, both from the US government and their private partners.

NAN