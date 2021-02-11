By Mustapha Yauri/Zaria

Prof. Aliyu Mohammed of Department of Agriculture, Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Bauchi, on Thursday regained freedom after spending 21 days in captivity.

He was released after paying an undisclosed ransom to the kidnappers.

He is now on medical observation at an undisclosed hospital in Zaria.

Mohammed expressed appreciations for the support and prayers.

The don, who is also the Wazirin Wusasa , was abducted on Sunday Jan. 17 at Wusasa, Zaria, Kaduna State.

During the incident, Abdulaziz the son of the professor was killed by the gunmen.

Mr Usman Aliyu, son of the kidnapped professor, had told newsmen in Zaria that the incident took place on Jan. 17 at about 10.30 p.m. .

Aliyu said besides kidnapping his father and killing one of his brothers, the abductors also shot Malam Abubakar Kabir, who is a younger brother to the deceased (Abdulaziz Aliyu).

Aliyu said that no sooner than he returned to the family house at 10.30 p.m on Sunday that he heard sudden gunshots and took cover by hiding somewhere in the compound.