The immediate past Governor of Lagos State, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode, has expressed deep shock over the demise of the first civilian governor of the state, Alhaji Lateef Kayode Jakande.

Jakande died in the early hours of Thursday, Feb. 11 at the age of 91.

Ambode, in a statement on Thursday by his media aide, Habib Haruna, said that the news of the demise of the Second Republic governor came to him as a rude shock.

”He was ripe at age, but we had hoped he would live to celebrate a centenary,” Ambode said.

He said that the life of Jakande symbolised humility, uprightness and honesty.

“He was an exemplary leader, a perfect gentleman and a man of integrity and character,” Ambode said.

According to him, Lagos will forever be grateful to Jakande for his unparalleled service.

”When I was in office, I always looked forward to his fatherly advice and encouragement. Aside from that was his visible presence at state events. Even his health condition never deterred him from giving his support.

”This shows how he lived a very humble and upright life throughout his sojourn here on earth,” Ambode said.

The former governor also sympathised with the entire family of Jakande and especially his wife, Alhaja Abimbola Jakande, who had stood solidly by Baba throughout the period of his later years.

”This is a big loss to the people of Lagos State and Nigerians in general.

“But we take solace in the fact that he left huge footprints that will remain indelible in the minds of progressives,” Ambode said.