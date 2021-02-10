By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello has revealed in a video that critic, Femi Fani-Kayode has seen the light and has joined the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Bello said the aim of key members of the party was to woo Nigerians into the party, irrespective of their background.

“Our brother and friend, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode has joined our party in good faith. He is joining our party to come and add his own positive energy and make contribution into ensuring APC is a party to beat,” he said.

Bello said Fani-Kayode was a foundation member of the APC and that he left due to misunderstanding and that he has decided to come back now for the better.

He said Fani-Kayode approached him to join APC and that by the mandate given to him by the party, he could not segregate or discriminate against anybody wanting to join the APC.

In his words: “Remember, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode was a foundation member of this great party. Due to misunderstanding, he decided to port elsewhere before.

“Now he has decided to join our party, he approached me and by the mandate given to me by the party, I must not segregate, I must not discriminate against any individual, even if he has his different opinion about the party and government before, and he has seen the light, the reality and the need to join the All Progressives Congress.

Watch video below

“It is just nice, it is just important, it is just smooth and very sweet to accommodate and welcome Chief Femi Fani-Kayode to come and join this party, remember, this party does not belong to one individual, it belongs to all Nigerians.

“You are free to join and if you feel otherwise, and you cannot understand what is happening before, and now you understand what is happening and you want to join, we will welcome you with our hands wide open. So Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, you are welcome to our party.”