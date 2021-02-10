Donald Trump’s niece Mary, has offered a psycho-analysis of the man who ran America for four years, submitting that some of his traits are inability to tell the truth and show empathy.

In an interview on ITV’s Good Morning Britain, on Wednesday. Mary Trump, who has written a book on Trump and is also a clinical psychologist, said Trump will do anything to win any costs.

She said Trump’s ‘pathological’ behaviour and his refusal to accept losing the election in December led to the chaotic and fatal storming of Capitol Hill on January 6, which he is accused of inciting.

She said she saw a ‘spark of kindness’ in her uncle when he was younger, but that his father, Fred Trump Sr ‘sort of beat it out of him’ and moulded him into a ‘tough guy’ who would ‘do anything to win at any cost’.

‘This is somebody who cannot tell the truth, this is somebody who has demonstrated over the course of our horrible experiences with Covid-19 that he has no empathy and that he will indeed do whatever it takes to get what he wants, everybody else be damned.’

‘I don’t necessarily think he’s a sociopath, but he has very complex comorbidities. ‘This is a man who probably has several personality disorders, whatever his psychological disorders are, they severely impact his ability to function in this world.’

She blamed her grandfather Fred Trump for shaping Trump the way he is today.

Attempting to explain her uncle’s disastrous handling of the pandemic, which has now killed nearly 470,000 people in the US, Ms Trump said her grandfather’s ‘insistence on the power of positive thinking’ was partly responsible.

She said it meant the ex-President ‘could not allow himself to be associated with anything negative’, including a ‘pandemic that was entirely out of his control’.

‘Donald could not admit that he’d been wrong and therefore he couldn’t course-correct and start dealing with it the way any mature human being would have under normal circumstances.’

When asked about Trump repeatedly making baseless claims that he lost the election to widespread voter fraud, his niece said: ‘The worst thing you could be in my family, according to my grandfather, was a loser.

‘So there was no way that Donald was ever going to accept the result of an election that did not have him as the winner.’

Read More in metro.co.uk