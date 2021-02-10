By Funmilola Olukomaiya

Ex-Big Brother Naija housemate, Timmy Sinclair popularly known as Trikytee is the latest brand ambassador of a skincare brand.

The reality star took to his Instagram page to share photos from signing his new endorsement deal.

Trikytee sharing the good news with his teeming fans and followers, disclosed that he has now joined a skincare company, House of Skincare Guru as their latest brand ambassador.

He wrote; “I’m very excited to announce my endorsement as the new brand ambassador of @houseofskincareguru. -Gurufied Mens glow cream already doing wonders on my skin. Kindly follow @houseofskincareguru for your natural based skincare/body products. VALENTINE IS COMING😜”