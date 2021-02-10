By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawanhas appealed to all Nigerians to take whatever issues they feel strongly about to the National Assembly especially now that the process of the Constitutional review is in progress.

He made the appeal on Wednesday when a delegation of the Enugu state Committee on the creation of Adada state visited him in his office at the National Assembly.

The delegation which included former Minister of Information and the immediate past President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief John Nnia Nwodo, was led by Chief Vita Abba.

The meeting was facilitated by Senator Chukwuka Utazi who is currently representing Enugu North Senatorial District.

Lawan told his guests that they were in order by taking their request to the National Assembly.

“You are in order. You are at the right place. This is the people’s Assembly, saddled with the responsibility and mandate of receiving and listening to Nigerians who desire one form of legislative Intervention or the other to ensure that Nigeria is stable, peaceful, that people live in harmony and trust.

“So your quest for the creation of Adada, you are welcome. We are going to give you every opportunity and support that will be necessary for the creation of the Adada State.

“It is a constitutional and legitimate agitation. Nigerians should take the opportunity of the Constitutional review process that the ninth Senate and indeed the National Assembly have embarked upon.

“This is about the creation of Adada state. But there are so many other opportunities to better a lot of our people through a constitutional amendment.

“So I am taking this opportunity to appeal to Nigerians who feel strongly about certain issues – how we live together, how we secure our people and any other matter under the sun that Nigerians feel very strongly about, that the constitution should have or should not have.

“This is the time to take that opportunity to come to the National Assembly and make the case. We are here for Nigerians,” Lawan said.

Lawan assured his visitors that “we are going to be supportive of your cause.”

Earlier, Chief Abba and Chief Nwodo spoke separately to solicit the support of the Senate President and indeed the National Assembly for their demand for the creation of Adada state from the present Enugu state.

“Today, we want to tell you that, not only is Adada sustainable, Adada has all it takes to be a state. We have the manpower. We have the resources,” Chief Abba said.