By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr has said ex-Super Eagles striker, Odion Ighalo would be allowed to return to the national team if he impresses with his new side, Al Shabab FC.

“There’s no reason not to take him if he is doing well. The question is if he wants to come back, Rohr said in an interview.

“We hope so because he’s an experienced player. He can be very useful to his partners. We are waiting but firstly, he has to play.

Ighalo, 31 ended his international career after the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt. He ended up as the competition’s top scorer with Nigeria coming third in the competition.

Ighalo joined Saudi side Al Shabab recently, after from Chinese club Shanghai Shenhua on a two-and-half-year deal.

He also had a short one-year stint with Premier League giants Manchester United.