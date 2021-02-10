By Taiwo Okanlawon

Self-acclaimed activist Sunday Adeyemo popularly known as Sunday Igboho has said he will not be granting interviews again as he names Olayomi Koiki as media aide.

Sunday Igboho has been in the news lately because of his campaigns against killer-herdsmen in the South West.

Igboho also denied some reports that he is calling for civil war, adding that any news that comes from Koiki is authentic.

In a short video, he said: “I have been seeing fake news flying here and there, some said I’m not scared of civil war, any news that you see henceforth that is not from Koiki don’t believe it.

“Anything Koiki says about me is true because we sleep and wake up together every day.”

“This fight is not about a civil war, it is about the killer herdsmen who are killing are people,” Sunday Igboho added.

This is coming after Igboho alleged his bank accounts have been frozen by the Federal Government because some people were collecting donations on his behalf.

He denied having anything to do with the donations, warning that his accounts must be unfrozen to avoid nationwide protest by youths across the South-West region.

His words: “They have frozen my bank accounts because I am fighting a just course. I know Yoruba people are behind me.

“I will not relent. I must achieve my aims by putting an end to criminalities in Yorubaland.

“If they refuse to release my accounts, there will be serious protests across the South-West.

“Yes, the Yoruba are living in fear. They are afraid that the killer-herdsmen might attack them.”