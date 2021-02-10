By Shedrack Frank

Security operatives from the Marine Police, Navy and Joint Task Force ‘Operation Delta Safe’ are combing the creeks of Bayelsa to rescue six passengers kidnapped in an attack on two speedboats on the Okpoma/Odioma and Nembe/Brass waterways by suspected pirates on Tuesday.

Bayelsa Police Public Relations Officer, SP Asinim Butwait said this in a statement on Wednesday.

According to him, Bayelsa Commissioner of Police, Mike Okoli, ordered a manhunt for the criminal elements, who attacked the speedboats and kidnapped the passengers in two separate incidents which occurred simultaneously on Tuesday.

He assured that the kidnappers will be apprehended while also appealing to people of Bayelsa to remain calm and volunteer useful information to enable the security agencies fish out the criminals.