The Police Command in Oyo State have paraded four suspects allegedly connected with the kidnapping of Mr Jacob Olayinwola, Chairman, Igangan Local Council Development Area (LCDA).

The command also paraded 44 other suspects over various alleged offences including cultism, murder, rape, arson, armed robbery and stealing among others.

Briefing journalists on Wednesday in Ibadan, Commissioner of Police in the state, Mrs Ngozi Onadeko, said the suspects, who were armed with Ak-47 rifles, kidnapped the chairman on the Igangan -Ado-Awaye road in Ibarapa LGA of the state.

The CP said the gang members collected N5.5 million ransom before releasing their victim.

She said that the operatives of the command later swung into action and arrested the suspects and recovered one double barrel gun, one cut to size gun and four lives cartridges found in their possession.

The Commissioner of Police said men of the Command arrested the kidnap syndicate, namely Babuga Mohammadu, 28; Rabiu Mohammadu, 37; Usman Mohammed, 30; and 26-year-old Aliyu Mohammed, said to have abducted the council chairman with AK-47 rifle.

The suspected kidnappers were said to have confessed to the crime after being identified by their victim.

The CP said, “The kidnap syndicate, who were armed with AK-47 rifle, confessed to the kidnapping of the chairman of Igangan LCDA, Adeleke Olayiwola, along Iganna/Ado-Awaye Road. They dispossessed him of all his personal effects and a ransom of N5.5million.

Items that were recovered from the suspects include a double barrel gun and one cut-to-size gun with four cartridges.

Also paraded were 35-year-old Dahiru Usman, Muhammadu Ahmadu, 32 and Ibrahim Mamudu, 20, the suspected killers and masterminds of a farmer, Oluwole Agboola at Akinyele area of Ibadan.

The notorious kidnap syndicate, said to be armed with sophisticated weapons, invaded Agboola’s farm at Adegbede village via Aba -Odo area some weeks ago whisking away their victim to an unknown location.

The CP said, “They contacted his relatives and collected a ransom of N1,650,000, yet brutally murdered him in the bush where he had been held hostage for several days. Discreet investigation by the crack team of police detectives led to the arrest of three members of the kidnap syndicate who all confessed to the crime.”

Onadeko said that the suspects would soon be charged to court.

Also paraded were three alleged kidnappers and killers of one Oluwole Agboola at Akinyele Local Government Area of Oyo State.

Onadeko said the suspects while armed with sophisticated weapons invaded the farm of the victim at Adegbede village via Aba-Odo area, Akinyele LGA, attacked the victim and whisked him away to an unknown destination.

“They later contacted his relatives and collected N1, 650, 000 ransom and brutally murdered and abandoned his corpse in the bush where he had been held hostage for several days.

“Discreet investigation carried out by crack police detectives, led to the arrest of the three members of the kidnappings syndicate who all confessed to the crime,” the CP said.

Also, a 56-year-old suspect was also paraded for defiling a 14-year-old girl at Bodija area of Ibadan.

The CP said that the suspect gave the victim a Big Cola drink suspected to contain some form of sedative to drink.

She said that the drink made the lady to become unconscious and the suspect had unlawful carnal knowledge of her.

Onadeko said that all the suspects would be charged to court after the police completed investigations into their separate cases.