As Oyo State records 23 new COVID-19 infections, the state’s Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) has urged people waiting for their test results to self-isolate.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, in its daily update on Wednesday, confirmed that the new cases bring the total number of infections in the state to 6,016.

Dr Tomi Owopetu-Iken, a member of the EOC in Ibadan said that self-isolating while waiting for results was still needed to help stop the virus spreading to other people.

“While waiting for your test and results, you should remain at home and self-isolate.

“First, after samples have been collected for a COVID–19 test, the people should self-isolate.

“It is important that anyone who has gone for a COVID–19 test and is awaiting the result undergoes self-isolation immediately after sample collection until the result of the test is known.

“If the result is negative, the person no longer needs to self-isolate.

“However, if it is positive, the individual must self-isolate for 14 days from the day the sample was obtained.

“This is because an individual with COVID–19 can spread the virus directly or indirectly through talking, sneezing and coughing,” Owopetu-Iken said.

According to her, self-isolation has been identified as the most effective way of containing the spread of COVID–19 thereby protecting one’s family, friends and community from getting infected.

“Self-isolation involves staying at home, avoiding contact with family members and friends, not going to work, school, houses of worship or other public areas and not using public transport.

“The government is actively working towards making vaccines available and distribution will most likely be prioritized,” Owopetu-Iken said.