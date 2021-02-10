By Priscilla Osaje

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS), has announced shortlists for International Features Films (IFF), documentary features, and VFX for consideration for the 93rd Oscars.

The academy revealed this on its Instagram page @theacademy on Wednesday, where they urged film lovers to click on the link in their website to view the shortlisted films

The nine categories and number of films include a documentary feature (15), documentary short subject (10), international feature (15), makeup and styling (10), animated short film (10), live-action short film (10), original score (15), original song (15), and visual effects (10).

According to the announcement, the Milkmaid Nigeria’s only entry for the international feature film (IFF) Oscar category, unfortunately, did not make it.

They said that 15 films would advance to the next round of voting in the IFF category for the 93rd Academy Awards.

Films selected in the International Feature Film category include “Night of the Coasts” from Ivory Coast, and “A Man Who Sold his Skin” from Tunisia.’

Others are: “I’m No Longer Here” from Mexico, “Sun Children” from Iran, “Hope” from Norway and “Dear Comrades” from Russia, among others.

These films would advance to the next round of voting, which begins on March 5, to end on March 10.

The International Feature Film category formerly known as the Best Foreign Language Film was first introduced in the 1940s to the Academy Awards.

The Bong Joon- Ho’s “Parasite’’ won this category in 2020 and also won the overall Best Picture award.

According to the academy, Films from 93 countries are eligible in the category and academy members from all branches have been invited to participate in the preliminary round of voting.

They added that members must have met a minimum viewing requirement to be eligible to vote in the category.

In the nominations round, academy members from all branches are invited to opt in to participate and must view all 15 shortlisted films to vote.

