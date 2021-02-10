Dr. Joe Okei-Odumakin, President, Women Arise and Centre for Change, has condemned herdsmen attack on Nobel laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka’s house in Abeokuta.

Okei-Odumakin, in a statement on Wednesday said after a “confirmation from Nobel Laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka, that some herders struck at his Abeokuta home on Tuesday at 1pm, leading to a siege on the world literary figure, we can now safely say that Nigeria is at the edge of the precipice.”

She said Soyinka had warned the country last weekend of how close Nigeria is to civil war if President Muhammadu Buhari did not act fast.

“Instead of the president acting, his media aides said he would become a talkative if he continued to speak on Miyetti Allah,” she said.

According to Okei-Odumakin, “Nigeria is dying before our very eyes and its death pang is what the attack on Soyinka symbolized.

“We hope security agencies will still have the guts to accost the assailants and bring them to justice, although the prognosis does not look good at all.”