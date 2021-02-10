The newly appointed Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Transportation, Mr. Kamar Owodiran Olowoshago has solicited for the support of the Management and Staff, of the Ministry in actualizing the THEMES Development Agenda on Transportation, stressing that the cooperation of everyone is instrumental to achieving more.

Mr. Olowoshago made this call on Tuesday during an official welcome organized for him by the Ministry of Transportation, following his deployment to the Ministry.

Speaking at the event, the Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde while welcoming the Permanent Secretary, explained that the new Permanent Secretary was now saddled with a huge responsibility of actualizing the goals of the current administration in relation to the THEMES Agenda.

Oladeinde expressed his optimism in working with Mr. Olowoshago, adding that the Permanent Secretary’s Track record as an excellent administrator is what the Ministry needs to push forward with the target projects that have been set including the Lagos Rail Mass Transit, Bus Reform project, and Junction/Roundabout Improvement works among others.

The Commissioner further affirmed his commitment to ensuring the Permanent Secretary succeed at his duty, adding that the qualities noised by his colleagues from various MDA’s are needed to continue the good work of the predecessor of the office of the Permanent Secretary.

In response, the Permanent Secretary expressed his gratitude to the entire Ministry for the warm welcome and solicited for the support of the management and staff, stressing that the cooperation of everyone is instrumental to achieving success and only together will the Ministry achieve more.

The deployed Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Mr. Sewedo Oluseyi Whenu, congratulated his successor on his new status, reaffirming that the journey before him was tasking but surmountable, adding that the baton exchange should be seen by members of staff as the beginning of another beginning in light of the landmark achievements so far.

Whenu appealed to the members of Management and staff to extend the same cooperation and unalloyed support to Mr. Olowoshago, urging that all form of vices and discord should be shunned and avoided. He also urged the Managing Directors and General Managers of the Agencies under the Ministry to give maximum cooperation to the new Permanent Secretary as they had done for him in the past.

In addition, The Director, Admin and Human Resources, Mr. Lawal-Akapo Agboola, stated that the member of staff in the Ministry were ever ready to cooperate with the new Permanent secretary, assuring that they would work diligently and tirelessly to ensure that he achieved success in his duty post.

Mr. Olawale Adams representing the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Permanent Secretary last duty post before his appointment, stated that the new permanent Secretary is ready to work with everyone to achieve more, just as Alhaji Monsur Olowoshago, the elder brother to the Permanent Secretary also expressed immense satisfaction, attesting to the Permanent Secretary’s brilliance and dedication to responsibilities assigned to him.

The Permanent Secretary, Mr. Kamar Owodiran Olowoshago has served at various Ministries and establishments of the State Government among which are; the Ministry of Establishment and Training, Office of the Head of Service, Public Service Office, Office of the Chief of Staff and Finally Ministry of Home Affairs before his current appointment.

The ceremony was witnessed by Heads of Agencies, and Directors in the Ministry of Transportation, representatives of the Ministry of Home Affairs, and the Permanent Secretary’s Family.