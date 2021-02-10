By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has told eligible students across the country to register with political parties of their choice and contest for political positions in future elections.

The association gave this advice to students in a statement jointly signed with the National Association of Ogun State Students (NAOSS).

According to NANS, students’ registration with political parties would enable them to participate in the local government elections in Ogun noting that they have roles to play in the development of the State, hence, the need to ensure the right person is voted for.

“Nigerian students should be ready to take the bull by the horns. Enough of standing on the defensive/criticism side. As students’ leaders, we are qualified enough to participate in elections into the closest tier of government at the grassroots.

“In the process of the coming LGA election in Ogun State, we shall be opening negotiations with political parties to have at least 60 percent of elective positions across LGAs ceded to students’ leaders to contest.

The association also urged students to get their voters card as a matter of necessity.