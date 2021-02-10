Former U.S. First Lady, Michelle Obama will become a chef on a Netflix kids’ TV series, starting 16 March.

Michelle will host Waffles and Mochi, which stars two puppets and best friends who live in the Land of Frozen Food and dream of becoming chefs.

However, because everything they make is made of ice, they recruit Michelle, the local supermarket owner to help out with their adventures. Heading off across the world with the help of a magical flying shopping cart, the pair soon learn more about their craft and life around the globe.

Michelle expressed excitement on her Netflix role on Tuesday night:

“I’m beyond thrilled to share that on March 16, I’ll be launching a new show on

@Netflix called Waffles + Mochi! I’m excited for families and children everywhere to join us on our adventures as we discover, cook, and eat delicious food from all over the world.

“I’m also excited to work with @PHAnews to help kids build healthy habits and help families in need cook with fresh ingredients together at home. I hope you’ll join us by watching on March 16! #WafflesAndMochi”