Mrs. Toyin Machado-Onanuga has resumed office as Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM).

Speaking at the warm reception accorded her as she resumed in her office on Monday, Machado-Onanuga expressed her appreciation to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for the confidence reposed in her to take the Commission to greater heights in the scheme of things.

“I have been deployed here by Mr. Governor to optimally harness and maximise the human and material resources of the Commission and see TESCOM soar higher,” she said in a statement issued by Kayode Sutton, Assistant Director, Public Affairs, TESCOM.

She solicited the concerted efforts of the Chairman, TESCOM, Commission members as well as staff to collectively work and improve the quality of teaching and learning outcomes in the State.

Earlier, the Chairman, Teaching Service Commission, Mrs. Elizabeth Olabisi Ariyo, who led others to welcome the new Permanent Secretary, noted that her appointment was in recognition of her meritorious public service career and immense cognate experience.

She wished her wisdom, knowledge and understanding to discharge her assignments dutifully and successfully.

It would be recalled that the erstwhile Permanent Secretary, Mrs.Toyin Idowu Awoseyi retired statutorily from the Public Service of Lagos State on September 15, 2020.