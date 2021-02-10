By Benson Michael

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested one Ms Tina Essi, for the alleged murder of 49-year-old Christian Akparie in Ikorodu area of Lagos, Southwest Nigeria.

The incident occurred at No. 26 Orijamogun Street, Oreyo, Ikorodu, Lagos.

A statement issued on Wednesday by Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Muyiwa Adejobi, said Police preliminary investigation revealed that on 31st January 2021, an argument, over the payment of NEPA Bill ensued between the Landlady’s daughter, Essi and the deceased, both of the same address, which led to a fight, with the deceased sustaining injuries.

“After the fight, the deceased had continually suffered severe pains but unfortunately, on Saturday 6th February, 2021 at about 7am while the deceased was being rushed to the General Hospital, Ikorodu, he gave up the ghost.

“The police operatives attached to Ikorodu Division of the command were contacted and arrested the suspect immediately.

“The Commissioner of Police has ordered that the suspect be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Departmet, SCIID, Panti for thorough investigation. The suspect is presently cooling her feet at the State CID, Panti, Yaba,” the statement said.

The statement added that the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu has, however, urged the relatives of the deceased to remain calm as the command would do the needful to have justice done in the matter.

“The police boss also appealed to Lagosians to always manage their differences and conflicts with maturity and seek police intervention where necessary to avoid untimely deaths and running into troubles,” it said.