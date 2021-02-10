By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Members of the Senate on Wednesday urged the Federal Government to immediately review the ECOWAS protocol of free movement.

This, they said will be a way to checkmate the infiltration of criminal elements into the country.

The call on the Buhari-led administration was made amidst resolutions reached by the upper chamber after an exhaustive debate on a motion on the general Insecurity in Nigeria.

Sponsor of the motion, Senator Robert Ajayi Boroffice (APC – Ondo North), noted with sadness reports of killings, and kidnappings in Ondo State, Edo State, Oyo State, Imo State, Kaduna State, Zamfara State, Niger State, Nasuawa State, Kebbi State and in other parts of the Country.

Read reports of killings and kidnappings in Nigeria

“Aware of reports of kidnappings and killings in Ibarapa axis and other parts of Oyo State consequent upon which eviction notice was given to Fulani herdsmen on 16th January 2021, sequent to which houses and cars belonging to Fulani herdsmen Were burnt in Igangan, Ibarapa North LGA of Oyo State.

“Aware that in January 2021, gunmen invaded Kaduna communities, killed the traditional head of Baranje Village, Dogara Yahaya, and another resident in Baranje village near Buruku in Chikun Local Government Area of the state. Similarly, armed bandits killed one person after failed attempt to kidnap him at Ungwan Sada in Giwa Local Government Area, a herder was also killed by armed bandits along the Kangimi axis on the Kaduna-Jos Road in Igabi Local Government Area.

“Further aware that on Friday, 29th of January, 2021, gunmen clad in military uniform intercepted some vehicles at Idon village in kajuru Local Government Area on Kaduna-Kachia Road in Kaduna State, abducting no fewer, than 19 travelers and taking them into the forest. Just like the dangerous Kaduna Kachina road, there are still reports of kidnappings on the Kaduna-Abuja expressway.

”Notes that in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory, on Saturday, 24th of January, 2021, armed men attacked Rachael orphanage in Naharati, Abaji Area Council, kidnapped seven children of age range 10 to 13 years, and also kidnapped a staff member of the orphanage. Like this abduction, there are also pockets of reports of abductions in Abuja.

“Notes also that in Ondo State, kidnappers often operate freely on Akure Owo road, Owo Akungba road, Akure Ilesha expressway, Ise Akoko Isua Akoko Road, and other parts of the State. Recently, gunmen killed a first-class traditional ruler, the Olufon of Ifon, Oba Isreal Adeusi.

Notes further that mass killings and banditry in Kebbi State hitherto localized in four (4) Local Government Areas in Zuru Emirate have extended to Shanga (Yawuri Emirate) and Koko-Besse, Bagudo, and Maiyama Local Government Areas (Gwandu Emirate).

“Notes again that in Nasarawa State, On Monday, 4th of January, 2021, gunmen killed the former education secretary of Nasarawa Local Government Area of the State Malami Salihu and Kidnapped 20 people along with Mungi Sharp Conner Buga Gwari, Gadabuke area of Toto Local Government Area.

“Further aware that in Ogun State, on Monday, 1st February 2021, suspected hoodlums set ablaze the house of Seriki Fulani in Eggua, Yewa North LGA, killing one person and scores of cows.

“Notes that in Delta State, in January 2021, gunmen killed 3 mobile policemen, carted away AK-47 rifles and 120 rounds of ammunition in Ughelli, Ughelli North Local Government Area of the State.

“Notes also that in Niger State, between 6th December and 12th December 2020, gunmen invaded and launched multiple attacks in Ogu and Tegina communities in Rafi Local Government Area, 19 persons were kidnapped and a pastor with the Evangelical Church Winning All, ECWA, Jeremiah Ibrahim was killed in Chukuba, Shiroro Local Government Area of the State.

“Further notes that in Zamfara State, killings and kidnappings have continued unabated. On Friday, 8th of January, 2021, armed kidnappers invaded Kadauri village in Maru Local Government Area and kidnapped Six children from one family.

“Aware that in Imo State, unrest ensued on 25th of January, 2023 at Orlu when armed members of Eastern Security Network (ESN) clashed With security agents, this led to many killings and burning of properties.”

The lawmaker further recalled that “a few days ago, armed members of Eastern Security Network (ESN) invaded the camp of Fulani herdsmen Isiukwuato, chasing them away and killing dozens of cows.

“Aware that in Edo State, kidnappers often operate freely on Benin-Auchi road as well as Benin Bypass with the recent kidnapping of Chief Dennis Abuda, a US-based Nigerian who was returning to the US after the yuletide on the 31″ January 2021 and was killed afterward after the ransom has been collected from his family.

“Concerned that security challenges have led to the issuance and counter issuance of eviction notice by some ethnic entrepreneurs and groups posing as ethnic nationalists and champions.

“Further observes that even though many perpetrators of killings, kidnappings, and banditry in Nigeria are illegal immigrants, they are harboured and nourished by Nigerian informants, collaborators, and arms suppliers.

“Concerned that many Nigerians have injected ethnic sentiments into insecurity issues and this is capable of plunging the Nation into ethnoreligious crises of ominous proportions.

“Further concerned that if the present state of insecurity across the Nation is not curtailed, it will lead to food insecurity and famine as many farmers can no longer access their farmlands.

“Observes that the Nation is entering a very dangerous phase in its governance trajectory characterized by manufactured conflicts, fueled by ethnic and religious entrepreneurs with divisive rhetorics, and amplified by irresponsible social media activists and platforms.

“Notes that it is the responsibility of leaders at all levels to address the security challenges of Nigeria; the local actors and authorities should not absolve themselves of responsibility.

“Further notes that President Muhammadu Buhari has nominated new Service Chiefs for Senate’s consideration and hopes the new Service Chiefs will rejig and reinvigorate the security architecture for optimal efficiency and maximum effectiveness.

“Condemns extrajudicial killings, banditry, robbery, kidnappings and other forms of violent behavior in Nigeria and Maintains that Section 43 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (As Amended) is sacrosanct, as every citizen of Nigeria has the right to live and acquire properties in any parts of the country.”

Accordingly, the Senate in its bid to address the spate of insecurity in the country, adopted a resolution by Senator Chukwuka Utazi (PDP – Enugu North), urging President Muhammadu Buhari to review the ECOWAS protocol of free movement of peoples of West Africa to checkmate the infiltration of criminal elements into Nigeria.

Also, the Upper Chamber urged the President to direct the National Security Adviser and the newly nominated Service Chiefs and the Inspector-General of Police to device a proposal to rejig the nation’s security architecture and disposition of forces for more effective countermeasures against the current security challenges, particularly in the rural areas.

It also called on State Governors to reinvigorate rural governance and convene state-wide inter-communal conclaves and dialogues to promote local conflict resolution and inter-ethnic harmony.

These Governors are to implement the National Livestock Transformation Plan to prevent farmer-herder conflicts and activate the highly productive livestock sector in Nigeria.

While urging Security Agencies to actively deploy drones and helicopters to monitor forests and ungoverned areas in Nigeria, to identify illegal camps of armed bandits; the Upper Chamber called on the Federal Government to immediately embark on an operation to checkmate the proliferation of firearms and enforce the laws against their illegal possession by arresting, disarming and punishing anyone in illegal possession of arms.

Meanwhile, the Upper Chamber also urged the Federal Government to resuscitate and inaugurate the National Task Force Commission to combat the proliferation of light weapons, Small Arms, and Ammunition.

Also, to adequately equip the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) and Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) to police and monitor our borders using technology to check illegal immigrants and checkmate smuggling of firearms and light weapons.